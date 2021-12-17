Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $26.24

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $26.24 and last traded at $26.36, with a volume of 1495 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.44.

REPL has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Replimune Group from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Replimune Group in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Replimune Group in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Replimune Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.59. The company has a current ratio of 26.71, a quick ratio of 26.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -13.11 and a beta of 2.37.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.05). On average, equities research analysts predict that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Colin Love sold 12,711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total transaction of $375,991.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 25,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $847,055.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 107,844 shares of company stock valued at $3,528,840. Company insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REPL. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Replimune Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Replimune Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Replimune Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 455.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 4,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates through immulytic platform. Its product candidates include RP1, RP2, and RP3. The firm’s Oncolytic immunotherapy is a cancer treatment that exploits the ability of certain viruses to selectively replicate in and directly kill tumors, as well as induce a potent, patient-specific, anti-tumor immune response.

