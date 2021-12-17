REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $443.53 Million

Wall Street analysts expect REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) to post sales of $443.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for REGENXBIO’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $391.45 million and the highest estimate coming in at $495.60 million. REGENXBIO reported sales of $21.45 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,967.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that REGENXBIO will report full-year sales of $435.13 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $222.69 million to $567.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $178.79 million, with estimates ranging from $102.47 million to $240.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover REGENXBIO.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $30.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.35 million. REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 228.08% and a negative return on equity of 44.70%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share.

RGNX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of REGENXBIO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.11.

In related news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.19, for a total transaction of $63,285.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 12.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGNX. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in REGENXBIO by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,954,000 after acquiring an additional 80,309 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in REGENXBIO by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 69,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 8,420 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP grew its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 29.3% in the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 8.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in REGENXBIO by 17.8% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 35,818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 5,418 shares during the period. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RGNX traded up $2.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,555. REGENXBIO has a fifty-two week low of $27.02 and a fifty-two week high of $50.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.56. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92.

About REGENXBIO

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors; and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

