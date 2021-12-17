Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Shares Bought by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $3,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,332,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,995,000 after acquiring an additional 319,379 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,775,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,015,000 after acquiring an additional 25,863 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,452,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,188,000 after acquiring an additional 66,558 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,346,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,925,000 after acquiring an additional 19,106 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,157,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,332,000 after acquiring an additional 71,805 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers stock opened at $71.65 on Friday. Regency Centers Co. has a 52-week low of $43.49 and a 52-week high of $78.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.29). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 29.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This is a positive change from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.05%.

In related news, Director Thomas G. Wattles sold 2,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total value of $155,306.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 3,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total transaction of $232,938.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,154 shares of company stock valued at $6,880,063 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on REG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.67.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

