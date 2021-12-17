Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRUY) Short Interest Up 93.4% in November

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRUY) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 111,400 shares, an increase of 93.4% from the November 15th total of 57,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 453,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

RCRUY traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,613,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,482. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.64. Recruit has a twelve month low of $7.75 and a twelve month high of $14.39.

Get Recruit alerts:

Recruit Company Profile

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated human resource services. It operates through the following business segments: Human Resources (HR) Technology, Media and Solutions, and Staffing. The HR Technology segment offers platforms for job searching such as Indeed and Glassdoor.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Recruit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recruit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.