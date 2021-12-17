Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Acquired by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,281 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $7,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 37.4% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 63,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,262,000 after purchasing an additional 17,376 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in Realty Income by 11.0% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 281,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,786,000 after acquiring an additional 27,815 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Realty Income by 19.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,207,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $414,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,970 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC raised its position in Realty Income by 183.9% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 20,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 13,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Realty Income by 23.8% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,704,000 after acquiring an additional 25,108 shares in the last quarter. 70.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $67.67 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $57.00 and a 52 week high of $74.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.62. The firm has a market cap of $27.35 billion, a PE ratio of 53.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $491.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.45 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 3.96%. Realty Income’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a jan 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.2465 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 234.13%.

O has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Realty Income from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Scotiabank lowered Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Realty Income from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.20.

About Realty Income

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

