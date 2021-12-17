Real Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLBD) Short Interest Update

Real Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLBD) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, an increase of 133.3% from the November 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 528,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of RLBD remained flat at $$0.04 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 228,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,310. Real Brands has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.06.

Get Real Brands alerts:

Real Brands Company Profile

Real Brands, Inc is a Brand Building company in the Hemp-Derived CBD Industry. It develops consumer products in the following categories: smokables, edibles, and topicals. The company was founded on November 6, 1992 and is headquartered in Pompano Beach, FL.

Further Reading: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Real Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.