Raymond James Upgrades Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) to “Outperform”

Raymond James upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $29.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on SHEN. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Get Shenandoah Telecommunications alerts:

Shares of SHEN opened at $26.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.33. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a twelve month low of $24.44 and a twelve month high of $61.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.23.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.24. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 434.98% and a return on equity of 2.07%. The company had revenue of $62.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Shenandoah Telecommunications’s payout ratio is 0.34%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHEN. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 100.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 20.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 18.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 108.3% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 6,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 3,420 shares during the period. 55.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.

Recommended Story: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.