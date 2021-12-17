Raymond James Upgrades Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) to “Outperform”

Raymond James upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $29.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.
Several other research firms have also commented on SHEN. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.00.
Shares of SHEN opened at $26.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.33. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a twelve month low of $24.44 and a twelve month high of $61.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.23.
The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Shenandoah Telecommunications’s payout ratio is 0.34%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHEN. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 100.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 20.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 18.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 108.3% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 6,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 3,420 shares during the period. 55.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Shenandoah Telecommunications
Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.
