Raymond James Initiates Coverage on America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX)

Investment analysts at Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 11.77% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded America First Multifamily Investors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Shares of ATAX stock opened at $6.71 on Wednesday. America First Multifamily Investors has a 1-year low of $3.95 and a 1-year high of $7.11. The company has a current ratio of 17.02, a quick ratio of 17.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.47 and a 200-day moving average of $6.58. The stock has a market cap of $442.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 0.63.

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. America First Multifamily Investors had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 50.08%. The company had revenue of $17.68 million for the quarter.

In other news, CEO Kenneth Rogozinski purchased 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.70 per share, for a total transaction of $34,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in America First Multifamily Investors in the second quarter worth approximately $91,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in America First Multifamily Investors by 4.2% in the second quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 691,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,663,000 after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in America First Multifamily Investors in the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in America First Multifamily Investors by 29.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 80,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 18,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, All Season Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 13.7% in the third quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 56,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 6,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.45% of the company’s stock.

America First Multifamily Investors Company Profile

America First Multifamily Investors LP engages in the acquisition of a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds that are issued by state and local housing authorities to provide construction and permanent financing for affordable multifamily and student housing and commercial properties. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, Multifamily (MF) Properties, Public Housing Capital (PHC) Fund Trusts, and Other Investments.

