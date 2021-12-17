Ravencoin Price Tops $0.0795 (RVN)

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 17th. In the last week, Ravencoin has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ravencoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0795 or 0.00000172 BTC on popular exchanges. Ravencoin has a market cap of $820.67 million and approximately $33.68 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002170 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002166 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001703 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.57 or 0.00053282 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002168 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00004259 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001120 BTC.

Ravencoin Profile

Ravencoin is a coin. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 10,320,975,000 coins. Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ravencoin is ravencoin.org . Ravencoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ravencoin . The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin is a digital peer to peer network that aims to implement a use case specific blockchain, designed to efficiently handle one specific function: the transfer of assets from one party to another. Built on a fork of the Bitcoin code, Ravencoin was launched January 3rd, 2018, and is a truly open source project (no ICO or masternodes). It focuses on building a useful technology, with a strong and growing community. Launched on January 3rd, 2018, the ninth anniversary of bitcoin’s launch, Ravencoin is an open-source project designed to enable instant payments to anyone around the world. The aim of the project is to create a blockchain optimized specifically for the transfer of assets such as tokens from one holder to another. A fork of the bitcoin code, Ravencoin features four key changes: The issuance schedule (block reward of 5,000 RVN)Block time (1 minute)Coin supply (21 Billion)Mining algorithm (KAWPOW formerly X16R and X16RV2 respectively)”

Buying and Selling Ravencoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ravencoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

