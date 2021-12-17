RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) PT Set at €520.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €520.00 ($584.27) target price on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

RAA has been the topic of several other reports. Baader Bank set a €635.00 ($713.48) price target on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Warburg Research set a €840.00 ($943.82) price objective on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €649.00 ($729.21) price objective on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €860.00 ($966.29) price objective on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of Sell and a consensus price target of €626.33 ($703.75).

Shares of FRA:RAA opened at €832.00 ($934.83) on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €833.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €842.10. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €428.33 ($481.27) and a one year high of €595.02 ($668.56).

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens worldwide. It offers SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus combi-steamers, as well as care products for combi-steamers; VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat; and ConnectedCooking connectivity solution, an online portal for the professional kitchen.

