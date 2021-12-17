Rarible Trading 7.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (RARI)

Rarible (CURRENCY:RARI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. One Rarible coin can now be purchased for approximately $14.06 or 0.00029408 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Rarible has traded down 7.3% against the dollar. Rarible has a total market cap of $75.80 million and approximately $4.97 million worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Rarible

Rarible (RARI) is a coin. It launched on July 15th, 2020. Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,392,880 coins. Rarible’s official Twitter account is @rariblecom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rarible’s official website is app.rarible.com/rari

According to CryptoCompare, “Rarible is a creator-centric NFT marketplace and issuance platform. RARI token, awarded to the active users of the platform, will act as the governance instrument: it will enable collectors and creators to vote on multiple upgrades and decide how the platform should develop further. This makes the governance of the platform directly responsive to the most active users and brings Rarible closer to being a public good operated by the community members who value it most. “

Buying and Selling Rarible

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rarible directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rarible should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rarible using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

