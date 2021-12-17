Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) Shares Gap Down to $16.94

Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RANI) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $16.94, but opened at $16.18. Rani Therapeutics shares last traded at $16.88, with a volume of 201 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Rani Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Rani Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rani Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Rani Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Rani Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rani Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.40.

Get Rani Therapeutics alerts:

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.79.

Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Rani Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rani Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $385,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rani Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $517,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rani Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $891,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rani Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,081,000.

About Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI)

Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is a clinical stage biotherapeutics company. It focused on advancing technologies to enable the development of orally administered biologics. Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.

Further Reading: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Rani Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rani Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.