Randall B. Brenner Sells 15,780 Shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) Stock

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) insider Randall B. Brenner sold 15,780 shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.27, for a total value of $67,380.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $219.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.79 and its 200-day moving average is $5.76. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $4.03 and a one year high of $11.23.

Get Paratek Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $24.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PRTK shares. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.60.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 378.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,967 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 6,302 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $90,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 27.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,484 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $93,000. 49.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies based upon tetracycline chemistry. Its products include omadacycline and sarecycline, which are used for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial infections, including community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections and urinary tract infections.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.