RAMP (RAMP) Price Tops $0.19 on Major Exchanges

RAMP (CURRENCY:RAMP) traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. RAMP has a market cap of $78.89 million and approximately $17.84 million worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RAMP coin can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000420 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, RAMP has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

RAMP (RAMP) is a coin. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 406,057,810 coins. RAMP’s official website is rampdefi.com . RAMP’s official Twitter account is @RampDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool. rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAMP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RAMP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RAMP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

