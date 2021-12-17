Rainicorn (RAINI) Price Up 16% Over Last Week

Rainicorn (CURRENCY:RAINI) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. One Rainicorn coin can currently be bought for about $0.0842 or 0.00000180 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rainicorn has a total market cap of $39.79 million and approximately $492,775.00 worth of Rainicorn was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Rainicorn has traded 16% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.70 or 0.00052887 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,838.32 or 0.08218563 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.87 or 0.00076813 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,684.87 or 0.99961107 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00050928 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002727 BTC.

Rainicorn Profile

Rainicorn’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 472,724,756 coins. Rainicorn’s official Twitter account is @raini_coin

Rainicorn Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rainicorn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rainicorn should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rainicorn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

