Rai Reflex Index Trading 0.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (RAI)

Rai Reflex Index (CURRENCY:RAI) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 17th. One Rai Reflex Index coin can currently be purchased for about $3.01 or 0.00006513 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Rai Reflex Index has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. Rai Reflex Index has a market cap of $78.37 million and $3.29 million worth of Rai Reflex Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.58 or 0.00053109 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,858.63 or 0.08335991 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.76 or 0.00077258 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,377.68 or 1.00192017 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.46 or 0.00050676 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002746 BTC.

About Rai Reflex Index

Rai Reflex Index’s genesis date was February 13th, 2021. Rai Reflex Index’s total supply is 25,994,512 coins. Rai Reflex Index’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

Rai Reflex Index Coin Trading

