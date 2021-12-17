Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,390,000 shares, a decline of 42.8% from the November 15th total of 7,680,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

RDN traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $20.29. 3,099,020 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,387,304. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.18 and its 200-day moving average is $22.58. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.44. Radian Group has a twelve month low of $19.10 and a twelve month high of $25.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $285.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.60 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 40.78%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Radian Group will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.51%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Radian Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $25.00 to $22.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Radian Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.10.

In other Radian Group news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $76,025.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brien Mcmahon sold 50,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total transaction of $1,101,908.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RDN. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Radian Group by 119.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Radian Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Radian Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Radian Group by 13.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Radian Group by 5.8% in the third quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. 96.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

