R Craig Kennedy Sells 600 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Stock

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total value of $57,204.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

R Craig Kennedy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 15th, R Craig Kennedy sold 1,200 shares of First Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.17, for a total value of $133,404.00.

First Solar stock opened at $91.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. First Solar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.71 and a 12 month high of $123.13. The stock has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.44.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.18). First Solar had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $583.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,954 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,422 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 909 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,441 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on FSLR. Wolfe Research began coverage on First Solar in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim cut First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of First Solar from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of First Solar from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.15.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

