Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $7.55

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.55 and last traded at $7.60, with a volume of 67570 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.77.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.89.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.19). Qurate Retail had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 32.26%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th.

In other Qurate Retail news, Director Michael A. George sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total value of $1,596,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QRTEA. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 82,112.7% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,338,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,786,000 after purchasing an additional 6,330,893 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 760.4% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,037,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567,887 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 791.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,704,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401,071 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qurate Retail in the second quarter valued at about $23,667,000. Finally, Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qurate Retail in the second quarter valued at about $20,059,000. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qurate Retail Company Profile (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

