Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ:QH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ:QH) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,600 shares, a growth of 133.9% from the November 15th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quhuo during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Quhuo during the first quarter valued at $80,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Quhuo during the second quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Quhuo by 149.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 29,058 shares in the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QH stock opened at $0.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.91. Quhuo has a twelve month low of $0.96 and a twelve month high of $10.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.68 million, a PE ratio of -3.65 and a beta of -0.69.

Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 28th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.15). Quhuo had a negative return on equity of 13.41% and a negative net margin of 1.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Quhuo will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Quhuo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 4th.

Quhuo Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a workforce operational solution platform in the People's Republic of China. The company provides tech-enabled and end-to-end operational solutions to blue-chip on-demand consumer service businesses in industries with e-commerce exposure, including delivery, ride-hailing, housekeeping, and bike-sharing.

