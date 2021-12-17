Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Quest Resource Holding Corporation is an environmental consulting and management company. It offers programs for recycling motor oil, oil filters, scrap tires, grease and cooking oil, expired food products, glass, cardboards, paper, metals, plastic oil bottles, hazardous materials, high density polyethylene plastics, organics, construction debris, batteries, mercury, lights, regulated medical waste, electronics, parts cleaners, used absorbents and solid waste; industrial cleaning services; landfill diversion services; equipment and installation services; environmental certification services and sustainability programs. The company serves fleet, manufacturing, hospital, retailer and commercial property industries as well as universities. Quest Resource Holding Corporation is based in Frisco, Texas. “

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Quest Resource from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th.

Quest Resource stock opened at $6.12 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.06 million, a PE ratio of 51.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. Quest Resource has a one year low of $1.88 and a one year high of $7.72.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The business services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $37.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.42 million. Quest Resource had a return on equity of 3.36% and a net margin of 1.72%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Quest Resource will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Quest Resource news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap bought 107,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.18 per share, with a total value of $558,792.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Barry M. Kitt bought 49,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.13 per share, for a total transaction of $254,991.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 190,683 shares of company stock worth $995,516. 21.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QRHC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quest Resource by 733.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 355,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 313,055 shares during the last quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quest Resource by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 1,946,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,360,000 after acquiring an additional 117,552 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Quest Resource in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $540,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quest Resource in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quest Resource in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.36% of the company’s stock.

Quest Resource Company Profile

Quest Resource Holding Corp. engages in the provision of reuse, recycling, and disposal services. It focuses on the waste streams and recyclables from big box, food chain, and other retailers; automotive repair, maintenance, and tire operations; truck and bus fleet operators; manufacturing plants; multi-family and commercial properties; and construction and demolition projects.

