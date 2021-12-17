Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital (NASDAQ:GMBT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital (NASDAQ:GMBT) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 63,600 shares, an increase of 167.2% from the November 15th total of 23,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 168,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GMBT. Aristeia Capital LLC raised its position in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 2,553,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,820,000 after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP raised its position in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital by 179.0% in the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,634,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,638 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital by 1,884.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,030,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,172,000 after purchasing an additional 978,699 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital by 814.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 989,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,765,000 after purchasing an additional 881,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital by 140.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 963,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,501,000 after purchasing an additional 563,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Queen's Gambit Growth Capital alerts:

Shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital stock opened at $9.84 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.92. Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital has a 12-month low of $9.56 and a 12-month high of $10.38.

Queen's Gambit Growth Capital, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Queen's Gambit Growth Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Queen's Gambit Growth Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.