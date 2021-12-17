Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) Issues Earnings Results

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $291.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.33 million. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 5.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS.

Quanex Building Products stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,147. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.12 and a 200-day moving average of $23.47. The stock has a market cap of $754.25 million, a PE ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.72. Quanex Building Products has a one year low of $20.32 and a one year high of $29.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,951 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,059 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 366,689 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,110,000 after purchasing an additional 63,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 428,470 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,174,000 after purchasing an additional 6,966 shares during the last quarter. 95.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Quanex Building Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Quanex Building Products Company Profile

Quanex Building Products Corp. engages in the manufacture of components sold to original equipment manufacturers in the building products industry. It also designs and produces energy-efficient fenestration products in addition to kitchen and bath cabinet components. The firm operates through the following segments: North American Engineered Components, European Engineered Components, North American Cabinet Components, Unallocated Corporate and Other.

