QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) is Hudson Value Partners LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Hudson Value Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,363 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises about 2.4% of Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 151,820 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $21,700,000 after acquiring an additional 12,320 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 736,346 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $105,338,000 after buying an additional 80,495 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 78,987 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $11,290,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 61,856 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $8,841,000 after buying an additional 4,772 shares during the period. Finally, Harvey Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. now owns 82,675 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $10,663,000 after purchasing an additional 12,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $178.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $199.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $159.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.48. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $122.17 and a 52 week high of $192.68.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 34.56%.

QUALCOMM declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the wireless technology company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Summit Insights downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.67.

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 21,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.94, for a total value of $3,779,819.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 5,402 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total value of $1,023,679.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,129 shares of company stock valued at $7,500,506 in the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

