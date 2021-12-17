QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) CEO Cristiano R. Amon Sells 5,402 Shares

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 5,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total value of $1,023,679.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $178.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $159.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.48. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $122.17 and a fifty-two week high of $192.68.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 104.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.56%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 117.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Bray Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 128.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 228 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 420.0% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 234 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on QCOM. Mizuho upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Susquehanna upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.67.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

