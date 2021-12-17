Qilian International Holding Group Limited (NASDAQ:QLI) Short Interest Update

Qilian International Holding Group Limited (NASDAQ:QLI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a decrease of 47.6% from the November 15th total of 24,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

QLI stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.00. The stock had a trading volume of 15,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,532. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.97. Qilian International Holding Group has a 52-week low of $2.90 and a 52-week high of $22.00.

Separately, UBS Group began coverage on Qilian International Holding Group in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “positive” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Qilian International Holding Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Qilian International Holding Group in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Qilian International Holding Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Qilian International Holding Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Qilian International Holding Group in the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Qilian International Holding Group Limited engages in the research, development, and production of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and traditional Chinese medicine derivative (TCMD) products in China. The company offers licorice products, including Gan Di Xin, an antitussive and expectorant medicine; Qilian Shan Licorice Extract, an ingredient for pharmaceutical companies to manufacture traditional licorice tablets; and Qilian Shan licorice liquid extract, a primary ingredient for medical preparation companies to produce compound licorice oral solutions.

