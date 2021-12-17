Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Lowered by Piper Sandler

First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) – Analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for First Business Financial Services in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.96. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Business Financial Services’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.23 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FBIZ. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of First Business Financial Services from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Business Financial Services in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.25.

Shares of NASDAQ FBIZ opened at $28.52 on Wednesday. First Business Financial Services has a 52-week low of $17.56 and a 52-week high of $31.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.16. The stock has a market cap of $239.28 million, a P/E ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.94.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.19. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $28.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.77 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Business Financial Services by 25.0% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in First Business Financial Services by 5.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in First Business Financial Services by 4.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in First Business Financial Services by 0.3% during the third quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 342,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in First Business Financial Services by 2.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. 60.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.70%.

First Business Financial Services Company Profile

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers treasury and investment management, commercial lending, equipment finance, retirement plans, trust and estate administration, private banking and asset-based lending.

