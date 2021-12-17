Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Teradyne, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:TER)

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Teradyne in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler analyst W. Twigg now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.78 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.73. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Teradyne’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.55 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.21 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TER. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Cowen raised shares of Teradyne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.53.

Shares of TER opened at $158.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.52. Teradyne has a 12 month low of $104.05 and a 12 month high of $163.03.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.16. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 42.06%. The firm had revenue of $950.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $932.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.53%.

In other news, Director Timothy E. Guertin sold 4,500 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $630,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 261 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.43, for a total transaction of $28,300.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,377 shares of company stock worth $4,969,510 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Teradyne by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 842,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,951,000 after purchasing an additional 15,181 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Teradyne by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP increased its stake in Teradyne by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 32,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after purchasing an additional 12,491 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Teradyne during the 3rd quarter valued at $461,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Teradyne by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

