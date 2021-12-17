Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Lifted by Piper Sandler

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.69 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.63. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.60 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.82 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.14 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PNFP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.67.

PNFP stock opened at $95.79 on Friday. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 52 week low of $61.95 and a 52 week high of $105.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.28.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 35.58% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $341.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PNFP. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1,676.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,221,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,833,000 after buying an additional 1,152,578 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 216.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 856,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,588,000 after buying an additional 585,305 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 48,693.8% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 487,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,905,000 after buying an additional 486,938 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,927,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,308,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,115,000 after buying an additional 347,966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 8,119 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.10, for a total value of $820,830.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.80, for a total transaction of $978,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,146 shares of company stock valued at $8,160,046 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.13%.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

