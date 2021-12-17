Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Boosted by Analyst

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) – Equities researchers at William Blair upped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for CarMax in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 14th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the company will earn $1.48 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.47. William Blair also issued estimates for CarMax’s FY2023 earnings at $7.83 EPS.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 25.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.79 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on KMX. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a research report on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Guggenheim lowered CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.50.

NYSE KMX opened at $137.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.49. CarMax has a 52-week low of $90.29 and a 52-week high of $155.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.08.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KMX. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 83.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in CarMax by 364.4% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in CarMax during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CarMax by 202.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in CarMax in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

