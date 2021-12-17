Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Decreased by Seaport Res Ptn

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of PHX Minerals in a report released on Wednesday, December 15th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.07. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for PHX Minerals’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Get PHX Minerals alerts:

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 13th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.19). PHX Minerals had a negative net margin of 18.98% and a positive return on equity of 4.55%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PHX Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

PHX stock opened at $2.27 on Friday. PHX Minerals has a 12 month low of $1.96 and a 12 month high of $4.37. The firm has a market cap of $69.01 million, a PE ratio of -13.35 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This is an increase from PHX Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. PHX Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is -23.53%.

In related news, CEO Chad L. Stephens acquired 40,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.28 per share, for a total transaction of $93,030.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 10,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.05 per share, for a total transaction of $30,503.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 163,400 shares of company stock valued at $421,185. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHX. UBS Group AG increased its stake in PHX Minerals by 150.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,396 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 5,049 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in PHX Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in PHX Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of PHX Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of PHX Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.27% of the company’s stock.

About PHX Minerals

PHX Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and development of non-operated oil and natural gas properties, including wells located on the firm’s mineral and leasehold acreage. Its products include natural gas, crude oil and NGL. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for PHX Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHX Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.