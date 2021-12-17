Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Issued By Capital One Financial

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Kinder Morgan in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 15th. Capital One Financial analyst K. May now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.25. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Kinder Morgan’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on KMI. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.83.

KMI opened at $15.86 on Friday. Kinder Morgan has a 12-month low of $13.47 and a 12-month high of $19.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.17.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 11.46%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 901.2% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 132.4% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director Robert F. Vagt purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.34 per share, for a total transaction of $98,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.81%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 140.26%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.