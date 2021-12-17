PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Sold by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. reduced its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 8.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,117 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in PulteGroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup during the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PulteGroup during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 16.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 153,981 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,403,000 after purchasing an additional 21,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 8.9% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,553 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. 85.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on PHM. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PulteGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.30.

PulteGroup stock opened at $53.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.98. PulteGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.92 and a twelve month high of $63.90.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.27%.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

