PT Aneka Tambang Tbk (OTCMKTS:PAEKY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

PT Aneka Tambang Tbk (OTCMKTS:PAEKY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

PAEKY remained flat at $$15.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.52. PT Aneka Tambang Tbk has a twelve month low of $9.38 and a twelve month high of $22.85.

Get PT Aneka Tambang Tbk alerts:

PT Aneka Tambang Tbk Company Profile

PT Aneka Tambang Tbk engages in the exploration, exploitation, processing, refining, and marketing of minerals, precious metals, and coal. It operates through the following segments: Nickel, Gold & Refinery Operating, Bauxite & Alumina, and Head Office. The Nickel segment consists of ferronickel, and high-grade and low-grade nickel ore.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for PT Aneka Tambang Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Aneka Tambang Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.