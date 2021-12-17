PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) Shares Gap Up to $173.33

PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $173.33, but opened at $178.08. PS Business Parks shares last traded at $178.08, with a volume of 31 shares.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PSB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PS Business Parks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of PS Business Parks from $163.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PS Business Parks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $176.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.92 and a beta of 0.51.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). PS Business Parks had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 46.61%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that PS Business Parks, Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.95%.

In other news, Director Jennifer Holden Dunbar sold 6,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total transaction of $1,085,625.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSB. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in PS Business Parks by 80.2% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in PS Business Parks by 314.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PS Business Parks by 228.6% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in PS Business Parks by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in PS Business Parks by 778.9% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. 69.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PS Business Parks Company Profile (NYSE:PSB)

PS Business Parks, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant flex, office, and industrial space. Its commercial real estate properties include warehouse and office space. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

