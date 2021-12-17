Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $26.00 price target on the savings and loans company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.84% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Provident Financial Services, Inc. is the holding company of The Provident Bank, a community- and customer-oriented banking company. The Provident Bank emphasizes personal service and customer convenience in attending to the financial needs of individuals, families and businesses in northern and central New Jersey. The bank offers a broad array of deposit, loan, trust and investment products. In keeping with its Customer-Centric Strategy. “

Get Provident Financial Services alerts:

NYSE:PFS opened at $23.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Provident Financial Services has a 12-month low of $17.14 and a 12-month high of $25.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.98.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 35.12%. The firm had revenue of $99.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Provident Financial Services will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Provident Financial Services by 1.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,521,633 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $263,730,000 after buying an additional 109,568 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Provident Financial Services by 3.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,826,843 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $179,157,000 after buying an additional 235,040 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Provident Financial Services by 6.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,150,729 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $72,120,000 after buying an additional 181,143 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Provident Financial Services by 2.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,731,006 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $40,627,000 after buying an additional 44,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Provident Financial Services by 4.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,454,783 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $34,144,000 after buying an additional 67,383 shares during the last quarter. 61.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Provident Financial Services (PFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.