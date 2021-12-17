Provident Financial (LON:PFG) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $307.62

Provident Financial plc (LON:PFG)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 307.62 ($4.07) and traded as high as GBX 342.40 ($4.52). Provident Financial shares last traded at GBX 337 ($4.45), with a volume of 387,730 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PFG. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 380 ($5.02) price target on shares of Provident Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Provident Financial from GBX 210 ($2.78) to GBX 318 ($4.20) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Provident Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 350.29 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 307.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 281.11, a current ratio of 20.04 and a quick ratio of 20.04. The company has a market cap of £854.76 million and a P/E ratio of -7.78.

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Vanquis Bank, Moneybarn, and Consumer Credit Division segments. The company offers credit cards products, unsecured personal loans, and savings products.

