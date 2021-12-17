Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PROSY. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Prosus in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Prosus in a research note on Friday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Prosus in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Prosus in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prosus in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PROSY traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 418,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,347. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.93 and a 200 day moving average of $17.74. Prosus has a twelve month low of $15.33 and a twelve month high of $26.45.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.0324 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a yield of 0.19%.

About Prosus

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.

