ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) will report $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for ProAssurance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.24. ProAssurance reported earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 216.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that ProAssurance will report full year earnings of $0.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.03. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.95. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover ProAssurance.
ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. ProAssurance had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $309.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NYSE:PRA opened at $24.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.33. ProAssurance has a 1 year low of $17.27 and a 1 year high of $29.15.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. ProAssurance’s payout ratio is currently 8.55%.
ProAssurance Company Profile
ProAssurance Corp. is a holding company. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, Lloyd’s Syndicate, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance and Corporate. The Specialty Property and Casualty segment includes professional liability business and medical technology and life sciences business.
