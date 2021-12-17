PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN) Lifted to “Outperform” at BMO Capital Markets

PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN) was upgraded by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$7.50 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 226.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, CIBC set a C$7.50 target price on PRO Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

Get PRO Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of PRV.UN stock traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$2.30. The stock had a trading volume of 80,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,855. PRO Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$1.80 and a one year high of C$2.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.30.

In related news, Senior Officer Gordon G. Lawlor acquired 5,000 shares of PRO Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$6.85 per share, with a total value of C$34,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$239,750.

PRO Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

PROREIT is an unincorporated open-ended real estate investment trust owning a diversified portfolio of 84 commercial properties across Canada representing over 3.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. Established in 2013, PROREIT is mainly focused on strong secondary markets in Quebec, Atlantic Canada and Ontario, with selective exposure in Western Canada.

Recommended Story: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for PRO Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRO Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.