Private Advisor Group LLC Takes $76,000 Position in Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 10,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 309.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6,505 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Energy Fuels during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Energy Fuels during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Energy Fuels in the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Energy Fuels in the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UUUU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Energy Fuels from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Energy Fuels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.00.

In other Energy Fuels news, Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 17,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.62, for a total transaction of $165,579.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU opened at $7.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.29 and a beta of 1.52. Energy Fuels Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.20 and a 52 week high of $11.39.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.53 million. Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 1,815.46% and a negative return on equity of 17.28%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Energy Fuels, Inc is a mining development company, which engages in the exploration and evaluation of uranium and vanadium properties. The firm’s projects include Nichols Ranch, Alta Mesa, and White Mesa Mill. The company was founded by George E. L. Glasier and John David Mason in 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

