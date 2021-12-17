Private Advisor Group LLC Invests $39,000 in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI)

Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,800 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BDSI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 241.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 753,186 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 532,541 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 3,935,053 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,087,000 after buying an additional 448,599 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,289,355 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,196,000 after buying an additional 307,538 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 844,767 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,025,000 after buying an additional 240,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International in the 2nd quarter worth about $439,000. 60.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioDelivery Sciences International stock opened at $2.64 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.61. The company has a market cap of $260.82 million, a P/E ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.85. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $4.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $41.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.05 million. BioDelivery Sciences International had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 18.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BioDelivery Sciences International news, Director Mark A. Sirgo purchased 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.20 per share, with a total value of $51,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Sirgo purchased 18,587 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.69 per share, for a total transaction of $49,999.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 392,387 shares of company stock valued at $1,301,765. 9.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BDSI. Zacks Investment Research lowered BioDelivery Sciences International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.60 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group began coverage on BioDelivery Sciences International in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright lowered BioDelivery Sciences International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered BioDelivery Sciences International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BioDelivery Sciences International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.09.

About BioDelivery Sciences International

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of new applications of approved therapeutics to address important unmet medical needs. Its products include Symproic and Belbuca. The company was founded on January 6, 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

