Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 10,966 Shares of comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,966 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in comScore were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of comScore in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of comScore in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of comScore in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of comScore in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of comScore in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 68.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of comScore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCOR opened at $3.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $258.10 million, a P/E ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. comScore, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.03 and a fifty-two week high of $5.25.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.16. comScore had a negative net margin of 18.61% and a negative return on equity of 31.81%. The firm had revenue of $92.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that comScore, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

comScore, Inc engages in the provision of products and services to media, advertising, and marketing industries. The firm offers market and audience analytics, ad optimization, planning tools, and business facilitation services. The company was founded by Magid M. Abraham and Gian Mark Fulgoni in August 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

