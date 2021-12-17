Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.33.

Get Praxis Precision Medicines alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PRAX opened at $18.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $841.05 million, a PE ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 2.30. Praxis Precision Medicines has a 52 week low of $12.71 and a 52 week high of $60.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.01.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.07). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Praxis Precision Medicines will post -3.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Parallel Master Fund L.P. Bsof sold 22,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.13, for a total transaction of $432,338.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,702,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,970,000 after purchasing an additional 413,704 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,279,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,626,000 after buying an additional 300,680 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 150.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,547,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,572,000 after buying an additional 1,532,184 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,144,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,656,000 after buying an additional 630,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,858,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,981,000 after buying an additional 256,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

About Praxis Precision Medicines

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.