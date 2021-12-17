PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Rating Reiterated by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reissued their sector perform rating on shares of PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has a C$21.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on PSK. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Tudor Pickering boosted their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty to C$16.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research note on Thursday. They set a buy rating and a C$19.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PrairieSky Royalty currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$18.62.

PSK stock opened at C$13.39 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$14.56 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.15. PrairieSky Royalty has a 12-month low of C$9.96 and a 12-month high of C$16.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.72. The company has a market cap of C$2.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.88.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$78.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$77.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that PrairieSky Royalty will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. This is a boost from PrairieSky Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. PrairieSky Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

About PrairieSky Royalty

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 7.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT interest.

