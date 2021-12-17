Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) Short Interest Up 123.4% in November

Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, an increase of 123.4% from the November 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PRDSY shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Prada in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Prada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Cheuvreux upgraded shares of Prada from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of Prada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.70.

Shares of OTCMKTS PRDSY traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.24. The company had a trading volume of 623 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,622. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.11. Prada has a 1 year low of $10.55 and a 1 year high of $16.20.

Prada SpA operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of luxury goods. Its products include leather goods, handbags, footwear, apparel, accessories, eyewear, and fragrances. Its brands include Miu Miu, Church’s, Cas Shoe, and Pasticceria Marchesi. The company was founded by Mario Prada in 1913 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

