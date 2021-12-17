PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $177.97.

PPG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of PPG Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Shares of PPG stock opened at $169.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $160.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.32. The company has a market cap of $40.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.16. PPG Industries has a 12 month low of $132.10 and a 12 month high of $182.97.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that PPG Industries will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.66%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in PPG Industries by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,664,585 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,338,456,000 after buying an additional 265,951 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in PPG Industries by 5.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,603,389 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,969,907,000 after buying an additional 601,191 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in PPG Industries by 0.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,596,099 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $780,280,000 after buying an additional 11,667 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 2.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,161,488 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $593,507,000 after purchasing an additional 116,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 91.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,071,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $521,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.