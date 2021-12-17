Power Index Pool Token Achieves Market Capitalization of $497,263.84 (PIPT)

Power Index Pool Token (CURRENCY:PIPT) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 17th. Power Index Pool Token has a total market capitalization of $497,263.84 and $33,553.00 worth of Power Index Pool Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Power Index Pool Token has traded up 11.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Power Index Pool Token coin can currently be bought for $2.49 or 0.00005367 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.69 or 0.00053275 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,848.90 or 0.08303693 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.70 or 0.00077026 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,286.45 or 0.99859229 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.31 or 0.00050285 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002740 BTC.

Power Index Pool Token Profile

Power Index Pool Token’s total supply is 199,884 coins. Power Index Pool Token’s official website is app.powerpool.finance/#/mainnet/pools/shared/0xb2B9335791346E94245DCd316A9C9ED486E6dD7f . Power Index Pool Token’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp and its Facebook page is accessible here

Power Index Pool Token Coin Trading

