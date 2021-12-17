POSTD Merchant Banque (OTCMKTS:PMBY) Stock Price Down 8.4%

POSTD Merchant Banque (OTCMKTS:PMBY)’s share price dropped 8.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as 0.10 and last traded at 0.13. Approximately 75,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 236,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.14.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is 0.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is 0.08.

About POSTD Merchant Banque (OTCMKTS:PMBY)

POSTD Merchant Banque operates as a non-depository financial institution that offers institutional debt or equity for clients in the private markets in the United States. The company provides corporate finance advisory services. Its services include project financing, credit enhancement, digital banking services, tokenization services, digital exchange services, bank vaulting services, restructuring/debt advisory/mergers and acquisitions, and echecks.

Read More: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for POSTD Merchant Banque Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POSTD Merchant Banque and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.