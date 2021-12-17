Portillos Inc (NASDAQ:PTLO) Receives $52.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Portillos Inc (NASDAQ:PTLO) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Portillos in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Portillos in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Portillos from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Portillos in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Portillos in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ PTLO traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.73. 4,916,244 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,878,821. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. Portillos has a 52 week low of $25.72 and a 52 week high of $57.73.

Portillos (NASDAQ:PTLO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $138.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.00 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Portillos will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Portillos

Portillo’s Inc provide fast-casual restaurant concept known for its menu of Chicago-style favorites. Portillo’s Inc is based in CHICAGO.

